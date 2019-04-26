WWE News: Nia Jax gives big update after surgery

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 125 // 26 Apr 2019, 08:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jax seems to be doing well

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently took to Twitter and shared an update on her surgery. Nia stated that she is now being able to walk with some assistance.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax competed in a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania, alongside her partner Tamina. The duo failed to win the titles despite a valiant effort, with The IIconics from SmackDown Live sneaking in at the last moment to throw Beth Phoenix out of the ring, and steal the win and the titles.

Shortly after, it was announced that Nia had suffered from ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tears on both of her knees. The serious injury means that Nia will be sidelined for the next nine months.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax recently underwent surgery and went on to post an update on her Twitter handle. Jax stated that she's currently at home and is resting. Fans of Jax can take a sigh of relief, as the former Raw Women's Champion added that the surgery went well.

At home resting! All went well. Already walking with some assistance ☺️ pic.twitter.com/vhVoGKXzTs — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 25, 2019

What's worth noting here is that Nia has just begun her rehabilitation, and still has a long way to go. She stated that she is now being able to walk, albeit with some assistance.

What's next?

It's going to be a long while before we see Nia Jax make her return to the squared circle. With what has been reported so far, Nia could miss the entire calendar year of 2019. Hopefully, she makes a speedy recovery over the course of the next several months.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax? Would you like for her to set her sights on the Raw Women's Title once she comes back to active competition? Sound off in the comments section!