WWE News: Nia Jax opens up about being bullied for her size

Jax got real during a recent interview!

Nia Jax spoke out about being constantly bullied

What's the story?

When WWE Superstar Nia Jax claims that she's not like most girls, she talks about the fact that there haven't been too many women in wrestling with the same build and physique that she boasts. She was recently involved in an angle with Alexa Bliss which addressed the issue of being bullied for one's looks.

Nia Jax was interviewed on the red carpet of the FYC (For Your Consideration) event recently. I thank Wrestling Inc. for transcribing the same.

In case you didn't know...

It is well known that Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are the best of friends in real life. The two of them worked a program for WrestleMania this year, where Nia Jax was bullied by the significantly smaller and more petite Alexa Bliss.

Nia Jax won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34. She's now knee-deep in a feud with Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax was very candid about getting bullied in her younger days:

I get bullied for my size, my weight, and my look constantly. It's something that I glad we touched on in WWE. I'm glad we touched on it because it's real, it's something that happens in real life to kids all the time, especially in the age of cyber bullying.

Nia Jax believed that an important message was sent out as a result of the program:

I'm glad we were able to touch on it and show people how to overcome, stand up for yourself, and be proud of who you are.

What's next?

Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey will take each other on at Money in the Bank. The two women will compete for the RAW Women's Championship at the said mega event. This will be Rousey's first ever televised singles match.

Do you think Rousey will be able to overcome the odds? Do you think Nia Jax will retain?

