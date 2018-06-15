WWE News: Nia Jax opens up about facing Ronda Rousey, embracing her weight

Nia Jax is "honored" to face Ronda Rousey.

Nia Jax is honored to face Ronda Rousey this weekend

Nia Jax faces Ronda Rousey this Sunday at Money in the Bank and despite the build-up suggesting otherwise, Jax revealed that she is honored to be in this position.

Nia Jax is the woman that WWE chose to face Rousey in her first ever singles match on WWE TV, the former UFC star will only ever have one first singles match which means that Jax's name will always be part of that conversation.

Ever since she joined WWE, she has been a huge threat to the Women's Division, which ties in well with her reasoning for being part of one of the biggest women's matches in history this weekend. Jax's weight is a huge part of the illusion of her character on WWE TV, which could be why the decision to have her weight announced was such a huge deal.

Jax recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about her upcoming match with Rousey and how she feels about being given such a huge platform.

"I know it sounds so cheesy, but I am honored I get this opportunity to step into the ring with a woman who has pioneered so much for women in sports. Ronda has gone out there and been unapologetically herself. She is who she is. I am so excited and nervous. I'm using those nerves to fuel me as well. It's going to be such an amazing match and I can't wait for people to see what Ronda Rousey is capable of and what we're capable of doing together. It's such a powerhouse match."

There are questions over whether or not the Raw Women's Championship match will main event Money in the Bank this weekend, which would give both Jax and Rousey their first pay-per-view main event. One of the things that Jax has gained a lot of negative attention for is her weight, but she has tried to make this a positive for her character.

"It's something [WWE senior producer] Johnny Ace [Laurinaitis] mentioned to me and we went to Vince [McMahon] and we talked about it. That's something that's tough for a woman, sharing their weight. Me sharing my weight and me being the person I am, Vince agreed with me on this, it's embracing who you are. [Someone who is] 272 pounds is a very heavy person and it's a lot of force that these women are taking. It incorporated not only the message that I'm sending about my body, but also a character thing. It was really cool because when we talked about it and I saw his vision behind it, I realized I would be the only one in this division where you'd be able to see this force."

Nia Jax defends her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank this weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

