WWE News: Nia Jax posts injury update

Nia Jax has provided an injury update!

What's the story?

Back during April of 2019, it had been revealed that WWE Superstar Nia Jax was dealing with injury issues. She had undergone surgery on both her ACLs and was going to be out of action for quite a while.

Nia Jax has now provided an update on Twitter about her recovery from injury and things are looking positive when it comes to her rehabilitation.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax had an amazing year in 2018 and had several big matches. She won the RAW Women's Championship after she managed to defeat Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania, 'the grandest stage of them all'. She had a feud with Ronda Rousey and made the headlines while becoming the most hated woman on the roster by accidentally breaking Becky Lynch's nose and putting her out of action.

She has attracted a lot of hate from the fans and has still managed to achieve a lot, but it was confirmed a while ago that her run had to come to a halt due to the injuries she was suffering after having torn both her ACLs.

Back in June, she had responded to a fan about her condition, letting them know that she was doing great.

Since then, she has provided a more detailed update.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax has provided a huge update when it comes to her return update in WWE. She revealed that she had a doctor's appointment. The doctor told her that despite the fact that she had Double ACL surgery only three months ago, she was cleared her to jog and do agility drills.

Had a doctor appt.... I’ve been cleared to jog, do agility drills, not even 3 months post double ACL surgery 🙌🏽 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) July 15, 2019

This seems promising as the recovery seems to be coming along quite well.

What's next?

Complete recovery can take anywhere between 6-9 months for ACL surgery. It might be a while before we see Nia Jax, but it appears that she is doing far better than she was before.