Nia Jax

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks to qualify for the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, which will emanate from the WWE Headquarters on May 10. Following her victory, WWE posted a tweet about the outcome of the match, which garnered a response from RAW Superstar Nia Jax.

Jax stated that Evans is going to need a lot more than her finishing move to win the Money in the Bank match. It should be noted that Jax is also a part of the bout, and she bagged the opportunity after defeating Kairi Sane on WWE RAW.

Evans responded to Nia and joked about her knee injury that kept her on the sidelines for a year. The Sassy Southern Belle said that Jax would have to catch her first. She then added that she will be on the top floor of the WWE HQ by the time Nia's knees get her to the second floor. Jax posted a response and seemed to be taken aback by Evans' tweet. Check out the tweets below:

Nia Jax suffered tears on the anterior cruciate ligament in both of her knees soon after WrestleMania 35 last year. It was estimated that she would be out of action for at least nine months, but it took Jax around 12 months to come back to the squared circle.

She returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 36 and beat Deonna Purrazzo in her return match.