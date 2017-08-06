WWE News: Nia Jax reveals the Game of Thrones actor she would like to see in the WWE

And she wants him to face the Monster Among Men!

Nia Jax's entrance attire is inspired by Cersei Lannister's costumes

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Metro, Nia Jax discussed a number of topics ranging from her friendship with Alexa Biss to her stance on body positivity.

However, the most noteworthy part of the interview was Nia's response to the question which Game of Thrones actor would she like to see in a WWE ring.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax, real name Savelina Fanene, is a WWE Performance Center graduate who currently performs for the Raw brand. Since her debut on NXT, Nia has been portrayed as an inexorable villainous who rampages through anything that comes in her path.

However, it is worth noting that Jax's real life personality is completely antithetical to her on-screen character. She is quite vocal about her views on the importance of self-confidence and toils to be a role model to those who are seeking comfort in their own bodies.

The heart of the matter

When Nia was asked which character from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones would be a good fit for WWE, Jax expressed that she would love to see The Mountain in the squared circle.

"Obviously The Mountain! He came over to the Performance Centre when I was there, and he was sitting next to Braun Strowman and made him look little. I would love for that to come to life in WWE, that would be cool to see Braun vs The Mountain!"

Jax also revealed that Cersei Lannister is her favourite character from the show and her costumes are the inspiration behind her entrance and ring attires.

"I know this is bad and not popular, but I’m a big fan of Cersei. In my gear I’ve mirrored her recent outfits, she wears a black robe that comes up high on her neck with the shoulder pads, so I’ve tried to incorporate that look.

I’ll literally send in pictures of Cersei to my gear lady and ask her to make things that look like her outfits. That’s why I’m in full body black, I love Cersei, her dynamic and how far she’s come."

Jax also spoke about her friendship with Alexa Bliss and disclosed that she shares a special bond with The Goddess since their time together at the Performance Center. She also expressed gratitude towards the male fans who are sporting female wrestler's merchandise to the arenas as a mark of respect towards their efforts.

What's next?

Nia stated in the interview that she would like to get hold of the Raw Women's Championship soon even if it would mean that her best friend Alexa Bliss will be moved to the back of the queue.

Author's Take

The Mountain vs The Monster Among Men? I would pay to see that!