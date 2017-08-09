WWE News: Nia Jax roasts fan who called her a jobber

Nia Jax shows off her mean side on social media with an incredible retort to a fan.

by Nithin Joseph News 09 Aug 2017, 23:01 IST

Nia Jax is preparing for her match against Sasha Banks

What's the story?

In a recent tweet on Twitter, Nia Jax shut down a fan by saying that she makes more money than him after he called her a jobber. Jax replied to the fan who stated that RAW drafted and benched the Women's division superstar. You can see the tweets below.

Nia your nothing more than a jobber anyway , raw drafted you then they benched you ???????????????????? — pdrew-the-artist (@curtisfuture51) August 9, 2017

???????????? yes...you're right! But still making a crazier more amount of money you will ever see in your life ???????? https://t.co/1skEVEjta0 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 9, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax is set to face Sasha Banks in a singles match to determine who will face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at Summerslam.

The match was set after both Banks and Jax won triple threat matches on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. This happened after former No. 1 Contender Bayley was ruled out after suffering an injury.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax recently defeated both Mickie James and Dana Brooke to be placed in a match against Sasha Banks to determine who would replace Bayley as the No. 1 Contender for Alexa Bliss's RAW Women's Championship.

However, despite the fact that Jax moved one step closer to achieving this goal, a fan on Twitter decided to call her a jobber. The tweet was posted after Jax wished current RAW Women's champ Alexa Bliss on her birthday.

No one will ever be as entertained by us...as us ????????????????????????????????! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this Beautiful B!! Love her! ❤️???????????????? #TeamRude @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/hKXOH6ieIh — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) August 9, 2017

The fan's tweet said, "Nia your nothing more than a jobber anyway, raw drafted you then they benched you".

Jax replied in a cool and calm manner, winning the verbal battle by saying, "yes...you're right! But still making a crazier more amount of money you will ever see in your life."

What's next?

Nia Jax is set to face off against Sasha Banks to become the No. 1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The match will happen next Monday on RAW and the winner will go up against the champion Alexa Bliss at Summerslam.

Author's take

Nia Jax seems very confident about her chances of becoming the No. 1 Contender and getting out of her current 'jobber' status.

This is clearly evident in her retort to the fan's tweet. Hopefully, she can use those same tweeting skills on the mic and cut some good promos in the squared circle.