WWE News: Nia Jax sparks exit rumors following recent social media activity

Nia Jax

Nia Jax causes fan speculation

Current WWE star Nia Jax has been out of action since WrestleMania 35, after which it was announced that she suffered ACL tears in both of her knees and would require surgery.

At last word, Jax had successful ACL surgery, and her target in-ring return date is nine months following her surgical procedure. Jax was expected back in a WWE ring sometime in early 2020, potentially in January of February, and in time for WrestleMania 36 season.

However, it appears as if Jax has created fan speculation regarding her in-ring future. She removed any and all mentions of WWE from her social media accounts, reports WrestleTalk.

Nia Jax deletes her Twitter account referencing WWE

Additionally, Jax deleted her Twitter account completely, which formerly listed the WWE star under the name @NiaJaxWWE. It's worth noting that while she has also removed mentions of WWE from her Instagram profile, her IG name remains @NiaJaxWWE.

Furthermore, Jax posted a somewhat cryptic message on her Instagram story, which reads, "the best thing I ever did was become more lowkey and focus on myself." Her latest Instagram photo is captioned, "Her name is Savelina ✨ don’t fit, just be." Savelina is Nia Jax's real first name, and her last name is Fanene.

As of this writing, it remains unknown why Nia Jax removed the mentions of WWE from her social media accounts, or why she deleted her Twitter account entirely, and WWE has yet to comment on the situation.

At last word, Jax was very much still under contract with WWE, and is taking time off to heal up from injury after she and Tamina lost a Fatal Four Way WWE Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania 35.

