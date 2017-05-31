WWE News: RAW superstar takes a shot at RAW, praises SmackDown Live

Nia Jax praised the SmackDown LIVE creative team while slyly criticising RAW.

by Prityush Haldar News 31 May 2017, 12:52 IST

Nia Jax fired shots at the RAW creative team on social media

What’s the story?

Shane McMahon added another milestone to SmackDown LIVE when he announced the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match, which will be held on June 18 at the PPV of the same name, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Nia Jax responded to the announcement by publicly praising the SmackDown LIVE team. Nia Jax posted the following message on Twitter:

Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The SmackDown LIVE Women’s roster had a fatal five-way elimination match to determine the number one contender for Women’s Champion Naomi at Money in the Bank, this past week. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina were set to slug it out for the top spot but things descended into utter chaos.

The five women started a brawl before the bell even rung. This led to Commissioner Shane McMahon coming down to the ring and announcing the first ever Money in the Bank ladders match for a guaranteed shot at the champion.

The heart of the matter

The decision has drawn praise from fans and stars alike. Nia Jax was one of the first people to congratulate the blue brand on their groundbreaking announcement. However, she also added a backhanded compliment when she praised the SmackDown LIVE creative team of utilising their talent efficiently every week.

Nia Jax was riding a huge wave of momentum after Wrestlemania 33 where she was built as the unstoppable monster heel in pursuit of the championship. However, the push soon fizzled out with Alexa Bliss grabbing the spotlight after the superstar shakeup and the creative time focusing on singles matches between Bliss and Bayley.

What’s next?

Nia Jax has not been the focus of any storyline of late in WWE. While Alexa Bliss and Bayley are currently feuding for the RAW Women’s Title, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox are squaring off in a mixed tag bout at Extreme Rules this Sunday.

Nia Jax will have to wait for her turn in the upcoming days as WWE gradually moves towards Summerslam.

Author's Take

This issue has been the bone of contention amongst WWE superstars for a long time now. RAW, despite airing for three hours every Monday, has not been able to come up with compelling storylines leaving the Women’s division and Cruiserweight division in shambles.

SmackDown LIVE, on the other hand, has managed to keep all their women in the title hunt, alternating between singles and multiple women matches.