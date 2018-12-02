WWE News: Nia Jax thinks Ronda Rousey needs to learn how to wrestle

Nattie and Ronda will face Tamina and Nia on Raw.

What's the story?

WWE.com revealed that Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will team with her friend Natalya to face Nia Jax and Tamina on the upcoming Raw.

WWE made the match after Natalya attempted to come to Rousey's aid last week on Raw.

Jax and Tamina were about to team up on the Raw Women's Champ but Natalya rushed to the ring in an attempt to aid her friend.

After the announcement was made, Rousey mentioned on her Instagram that Jax and Tamina have a double date with Nattie and herself.

Nia eventually responded by tweeting that Ronda needs to learn how to wrestle instead of engaging in Twitter wars.

In case you didn't know...

Jax has been vocal on Twitter in the past and is selling the match on Raw and the upcoming match with Ronda at TLC.

She immediately turned heel after beating former friend, Ember Moon, in a match on a following episode of Raw. Jax earned a shot at the Raw Women's Champion after winning a battle royal at Evolution.

She aligned herself with Tamina and the two were running down the current champ in the middle of the ring on the last episode of Raw.

Not one to take things lying down, Rousey quickly stormed the ring and stood up to the new found allies.

The whole thing was obviously a set up as the awkward Jax promo fell flat with the WWE Universe.

Tamina had slowly moved herself to the corner behind Ronda as Jax and Rousey trash-talked each other.

Before any true damage could be done to the champion, Natalya attempted to help out her friend.

She was cut off, however, by her recent foes, the Riott Squad, before she could get to the ring.

Rousey eventually was the one who made it out to make the save for Nattie before too much damage was inflicted by the Riott Squad.

The match between the two teams for Monday's Raw was made official on the WWE website yesterday.

The heart of the mattter

After Rousey posted on her Instagram how Tamina and Jax would be left hurting after the match was revealed, Jax fired back on Twitter:

Jax saying that Ronda needs 'to learn how to wrestle instead of starting a war on social media' is actually laughable given Jax's recent past.

She injured Becky Lynch with a punch prior to Survivor Series and has botched moves against Bayley and Charlotte Flair in the past.

Bayley's injury forced her to miss a title match against Alexa Bliss at Summerslam two years ago.

Although Rousey has technically only been an active member for less than a year, almost every match she has been a part of has dwarfed the quality of any match Jax has been in.

Perhaps the old adage about those in glass houses and throwing stones applies in this situation.

What's next?

After that exchange, the match between Rousey and Jax at TLC on December 16 in Ronda's backyard of San Jose, California is next.

Who do you think will emerge as Women's Champion at TLC? Let us know in the comments.