WWE News: Nia Jax provides update on her recovery from injury

Might we see Jax back in WWE soon?

What's the story?

Back in April, it was confirmed that WWE Superstar Nia Jax was facing some time on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on both of her knees.

Well, a response to a fan on Twitter from the former WWE RAW Women's Champion has seen Jax herself give an update on her rehabilitation.

In case you didn't know...

Before her injury, Nia Jax had a breakout year or so in WWE, winning a monumental bout at WrestleMania against Alexa Bliss, becoming WWE RAW Women's Champion, feuding with Ronda Rousey, and appearing in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumbles in the same night - but also controversially injuring Becky Lynch and seemingly being set-up to compete against the outgoing Dean Ambrose before that storyline was pulled before Ambrose became Jon Moxley outwith WWE.

However, it was confirmed several months ago that Nia Jax's monumental run in WWE would come to a halt as she had torn both of her ACLs and would face the best part of a year on the sidelines.

The heart of the matter

Responding to a fan, Nia Jax provided an update on her recovery and rehabilitation from her double knee surgery, giving a positive sign with regards to her return to the ring.

Jax gave a short, but sweet, response to 'Camille Gurule' - a fan who had tweeted Jax out of the blue to politely ask how the rehab was going, quipping that Jax wouldn't even see the message - but the former RAW Women's Champion went one better and replied!

What's next?

Well, there's still no set timeline for Nia Jax's return to action, but this response, coupled with videos of the former RAW Women's Champion working out on her social media channels can only be good news!

