WWE News: Nia Jax wins 20-Women Battle Royal at Evolution

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 134 // 29 Oct 2018, 05:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Title Opportunity Awaits

What's the story?

The former Raw Women's Champion, Nia Jax, has earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the 20-Women Battle Royal at the Evolution pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know

WWE announced the battle royal earlier this month with the stipulation that the winner would recieve a future championship opportunity.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

The match featured a variety of women from the main roster and and WWE Legends like Alundra Blaze, Ivory, Molly Holly and more.

The heart of the matter

The Iconics were the last to get to the ring and were swiftly eliminated just after the match began.

Following their elimination, the former Women's wrestlers stared down the current roster before a brawl broke out.

Molly Holly would be the first legend eliminated from the match followed by Torrie Wilson before Sonya Deville was eliminated by her friend, Mandy Rose.

Tamina and Nia Jax stared each other down before they yelled and attacked all the other women in the ring.

After a massive suplex with most of the women involved, Carmella and Ivory did a joint dance break before teaming up to eliminate Mandy Rose.

Ivory was the last WWE legend left in the ring and was among the final five participants in the match until she was eliminated by Asuka who hit a big running hip attack.

The final four women in the match were Asuka, Ember Moon, Tamina and Nia Jax and started off with Asuka and Moon renewing their rivarly.

Everyone expected Asuka to beat Moon like she did in the past, but Moon shocked the world by eliminating The Empress of Tomorrow from the ring and Tamina a few minutes later.

With the crowd in a frenzy, Jax and Moon fought to eliminate each other before Zelina Vega climbed back into the ring and attempted to eliminate them both, but was thrown out of the ring by Jax.

Jax would end the match by slamming Moon to the mat and throwing her out the ring and told the interviewer she won regain the title regardless of who won the Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nikkie Bella.

What's Next?

Jax and Rousey never finished their match at Money in the Bank, so that could be the match to look out for in the next few weeks.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.