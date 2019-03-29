WWE News: Nicholas gives major update on a possible WWE return (video)

Nicholas, moments after winning the tag team belt

What's the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Nicholas talked with WWE on possibly becoming a wrestler.

Nicholas stated that he is training to make a WWE return, adding that he has a red belt in karate.

In case you didn't know...

Nicholas was hand-picked by Braun Strowman to become his tag team partner at WrestleMania last year. The Monster Among Men came into the 34th edition of The Grandest Stage Of Them All, without a partner. As the match began, Braun began searching for an opponent in the sea of fans.

Upon seeing a frail kid in a corner, Braun asked him to be his partner. An excited Nicholas took to the ring and the match kicked off! Nicholas even went on to get a hot tag in the middle of the match, but immediately tagged Strowman back in fear of falling prey to a Cesaro Swing.

The duo went on to defeat The Bar to win the WWE Tag Team Championships in a shocking conclusion. The next night on Raw, Strowman and Nicholas relinquished the belts as the latter was unable to commit to WWE because of his academics.

The heart of the matter

In WWE's recent edition of "Where are they now", Nicholas talked about wanting to make a return to WWE. He added that he has begun training for a return and held a red belt in karate. Nicholas also sent a message to The Bar.

I am a red belt in karate. Sheamus and Cesaro are going to GET! THESE! HANDS!

What's next?

There have been countless Superstars who were dreamy fans at one point in their lives. There's no reason why Nicholas can't manage to do the unthinkable and make a return to WWE sometime in the near future.

Would you like to see Nicholas make a return, this time as a trained athlete?

