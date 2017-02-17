WWE News: Nicole Bass has passed away at age 52

The, "Big Apple Amazon," has passed away.

Former ECW and WWE star, Nicole Bass

What’s the story?

Nicole Bass’ official Facebook page posted an entry written by a close friend, letting fans know that Bass had passed away. Dave Meltzer reported that Bass suffered a massive stroke several days ago, and passed away on Thursday.

A few days ago Nicole got very sick. She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done. Nicole was an amazing woman. Strong not only on the outside but inside as well. Beautiful soul and kind heart. Many people knew Nicole but few ever got close enough to know the REAL woman that she was. I got to be one of the lucky few. Not only was she my soul mate and my girlfriend but she was my best friend, my teacher and my business partner. I learned many valuable things from her and created many beautiful memories in the time we had together. I would like to keep her page open for her loving fans and friends to share their photos and memories. I just ask that you treat Nicole with the dignity and respect that she deserves.

In case you didn’t know...

Nicole Bass was a successful bodybuilder throughout the eighties and nineties, even claiming the First Prize at the NPC Nationals in 1997. Bass got into professional wrestling in 1998 when she debuted in ECW. Bass made her first appearance in the WWE at WrestleMania XV, as Sable’s bodyguard.

The crux of the matter

Former ECW mainstay, Tommy Dreamer, confirmed her passing on Twitter, not even an hour ago:

Sad to confirm ECW & @sternshow Nicole Bass has passed away.

Her heart was as big as she was.

A wonderful & loyal friend pic.twitter.com/zNyvnluFFB — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

Marrone would go on to mention how amazing Nicole was as a person. She stated that Bass had a beautiful soul and a kind heart, as well as saying that many knew Nicole but few ever got close enough to know the real woman that she was. Marrone intimated that she was one of the lucky few that got to know her on a real level.

She said that she was going to keep Nicole’s facebook page open for her fans and friends to share photos and memories, asking that Nicole is treated with the dignity and respect she deserves.

What’s the impact?

Nicole Bass may not have had a long tenure in profession wrestling, but the impression that she left on fans was indelible. Nicole Bass was unlike anyone else in the professional wrestling world.

Our tribute

We at Sportskeeda are saddened to learn of Nicole’s passing. Although she hasn’t been a fixture of WWE since 1999, anyone who was watching at that point would never forget her. We send our deepest condolences and sympathies to Nicole’s friends and family, who will be in our thoughts.