WWE News: Nicole Bass taken off life support, officially announced as dead

Nicole Bass died after she suffered a heart attack. She was 52.

Nicole also featured at Wrestlemania XV as Sable's bodyguard

What’s the story?

According to the Cagesideseats, former bodybuilder and professional wrestler Nicole Bass-Fuchs passed away on Friday night shortly after being taken off life support. She died aged 52.

Following the sad demise, Nicole’s partner Christine Marrone posted thisvon Bass' Facebook page:

“Just want to make it clear that I will not be answering and who, what, where, when, why questions right now. Nicole always kept her personal things private and I will do the same for her.”

In May 2016, Bass had posted a picture of herself in a hospital with a similar caption where she refused to say why she was there. “My answer .... 'It's private!”, she wrote.



In case you did not know

The WWE diva rose to fame during the Attitude’ era in the late 1990s. After being trained at ECW's House of Hardcore, she appeared at Wrestlemania XV as Sable's bodyguard and also feuded with Debra McMichael and was a love interest of Val Venis.

However, she left the company after filing a lawsuit of $120 million against the promotion after she claimed to be sexually assaulted by Steve Lombardi while traveling to England for an event. However, the case was dismissed after a three-week trial and the New York City jury ruled in favor of the company in 2002.

Prior to her career in wrestling, she had also appeared on the famous radio show, The Miss Howard Stern New Year's Eve Pageant in 1993.

The heart of the matter

The 52-year-old American wrestler died due to a heart attack, which caused her to become brain dead. She was eventually taken off life support.

Nicole’s partner Christine Marrone also said, “'I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, she was reportedly suffering from financial and health issues in recent years also.

Sportskeeda’s take

Bass was popular for her physique and unique baritone. It’s a sad demise to digest for entire wrestling fraternity and we here at Sportskeeda, offer our condolences to the family and friends of Nicole Bass-Fuchs.