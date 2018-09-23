Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Nikki and Brie Bella comment on evolution of Women's Division 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
328   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:40 IST

Nikki and Brie Bella only recently returned to Raw
Nikki and Brie Bella only recently returned to Raw

What's the story?

Nikki and Brie Bella recently returned to WWE to be part of the Women's Revolution, but it appears that there are a number of fans that don't believe that The Bella Twins should be part of the current Women's Division.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki and Brie Bella have been grafting on WWE's main roster for more than a decade and came into the company at a low point for the Women's Division where many of the women were only given a few minutes on TV and rarely put into interesting storylines.

Brie and Nikki are both former Divas Champions with Nikki holding the record for the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time, which could be why the two women are so connected to the Divas era. The two women are also the faces for Total Divas and Total Bellas which is why there is a lot of negativity surrounding the two women when it comes to the Women's Revolution.

The heart of the matter

The Bella Twins have gained a lot of negative attention since their comeback, mainly due to the fact that Brie Bella botched two suicide dives as part of their return match on Raw a few weeks ago. Many of the WWE Universe believe that Brie and Nikki shouldn't be included in the current Women's Revolution, which is why the two women have felt the need to comment.

What's next?

Brie Bella is scheduled to face Ruby Riott this week on Raw, whilst her sister Nikki is still rumored to be main eventing Evolution in a match against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Do you think The Bellas deserve to be part of the Women's Revolution? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brie Bella Nikki Bella
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update on the future of The...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bella Twins are not as good as the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella opens up about balancing a WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Big Match Announced For RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
What if Kaitlyn never left the WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella opens up about "botch" on RAW, her...
RELATED STORY
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella - 5 facts you probably didn't...
RELATED STORY
10 John Cena and Nikki Bella rumors that the WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
3 Potential Matches For The Bella Twins' Return
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us