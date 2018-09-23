WWE News: Nikki and Brie Bella comment on evolution of Women's Division

Nikki and Brie Bella only recently returned to Raw

What's the story?

Nikki and Brie Bella recently returned to WWE to be part of the Women's Revolution, but it appears that there are a number of fans that don't believe that The Bella Twins should be part of the current Women's Division.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki and Brie Bella have been grafting on WWE's main roster for more than a decade and came into the company at a low point for the Women's Division where many of the women were only given a few minutes on TV and rarely put into interesting storylines.

Brie and Nikki are both former Divas Champions with Nikki holding the record for the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time, which could be why the two women are so connected to the Divas era. The two women are also the faces for Total Divas and Total Bellas which is why there is a lot of negativity surrounding the two women when it comes to the Women's Revolution.

The heart of the matter

The Bella Twins have gained a lot of negative attention since their comeback, mainly due to the fact that Brie Bella botched two suicide dives as part of their return match on Raw a few weeks ago. Many of the WWE Universe believe that Brie and Nikki shouldn't be included in the current Women's Revolution, which is why the two women have felt the need to comment.

ev·o·lu·tion The gradual development of something, especially from a simple to a more complex form. Development, advancement, growth, rise, progress, expansion, unfolding, transformation, adaptation, modification, revision. Women honoring empowering & uniting other women at WWE. — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 22, 2018

What's next?

Brie Bella is scheduled to face Ruby Riott this week on Raw, whilst her sister Nikki is still rumored to be main eventing Evolution in a match against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

