WWE News: Nikki Bella comments on Ronda Rousey bringing up John Cena in a recent promo on Raw

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 396 // 26 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Bella can't wait to get her hands on Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

During a recent interview with New York Post, Nikki Bella opened up about her thoughts on Ronda Rousey taking a jab at her relationship and recent break up with fellow WWE superstar John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey initially started out in good terms in the WWE when the latter first won the Raw Women's Championship by defeating the former champion, Alexa Bliss. However, following The Bellas and Rousey's win over The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, Nikki and Brie finally turned their backs on the Raw Women's Champion by blindsiding her on Raw a few weeks prior.

On a very recent episode of Raw, Rousey and Nikki once again got into another heated confrontation with the former taking jabs at Nikki's recent break up with 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The heart of the matter

While speaking with New York Post, Nikki Bella, for the very first time, opened up about Ronda Rousey's bedroom jab towards the former Divas Champion, who responded to Rousey in a commanding manner.

"I've grown thick-skinned to it. I just can't wait for the day it can stop and not every promo towards me brings up my ex and I think it will [stop]. I think there will come a day for that, but maybe there won't, but I do hope so."

As noted, Nikki Bella seems somewhat annoyed by the fact that Rousey brought up her recent break up with Cena but the former Divas Champion could eventually put a stop to all of it if she somehow manages to beat Ronda Rousey at the upcoming Evolution PPV.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella will lock horns on the 28th of October at WWE Evolution for the Raw Women's Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.