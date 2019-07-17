×
WWE News: Nikki Bella confirms new relationship [VIDEO] 

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
889   //    17 Jul 2019, 20:52 IST

Nikki Bella has confirmed her new relationship in spectacular fashion
Nikki Bella has confirmed her new relationship in spectacular fashion

What's the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently confirmed her in-ring retirement, but it looks like Bella is still big news for WWE, with both Nikki herself and WWE confirming the iconic Superstar's new relationship - via YouTube video - with Artem Chigvintsev.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella recently retired from in-ring competition having battled neck and back issues for several years. The former Divas Champion did have a memorable final run, though, with a triumphant comeback in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, being in the final three with twin sister Brie and eventual winner Asuka before competing against then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Evolution in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Nikki today confirmed her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev via a dance video set to Rita Ora's Let You Love Me, which you can watch below.

WWE.com reports the following:

Well, it’s official!
Nikki Bella and her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev made their relationship official today on The Bella Twins YouTube Channel. And, we’re talking official.
Nikki and Artem break it down to Rita Ora’s “Let You Love Me” in the racy new video that sees the couple dancing on the iconic set that was built for the Batcave in “The Dark Knight.”
Check out the must-see video above and hear the latest on their #official status in the latest Bella Twins Podcast.
What's next?

Well, all eyes on Nikki Bella's social media to see what she's up to next.

Meanwhile, you can hear more from Nikki on her and twin sister Brie's Bella Twins Podcast.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev our sincere congratulations and wish them all the best in their relationship going forward.

Tags:
Nikki Bella

