WWE News: Nikki Bella gets engaged

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 04, 2020

Nikki Bella is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev have confirmed on social media that they are now engaged.

Bella, who partnered Chigvintsev on American show Dancing With The Stars in 2017, confirmed for the first time in March 2019 that they had started dating.

Since then, he has appeared in videos on The Bellas’ YouTube channel and on episodes of their podcast, while he is also due to feature on the upcoming series of Total Bellas.

Chigvintsev wrote on Twitter that the retired WWE Superstar is “the best thing that has ever happened to me”, adding that he loves her “more than anything”.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what’s to come I love you more then [sic] anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Writing on Instagram, Bella revealed that he proposed to her in November 2019 during a trip to France and they have been keeping their engagement a secret.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Nikki Bella’s current WWE status

Following a five-month break from in-ring competition, Nikki Bella returned to WWE in August 2018 and challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship two months later in the main event of the Evolution pay-per-view.

It has since been confirmed that she has been forced to retire due to a herniated disc and a cyst on her brain, but she still has plenty of other ongoing projects outside of WWE, including Total Bellas, The Bellas’ Podcast, a YouTube channel, a wine brand and a clothing line.