WWE News: Nikki Bella hits back at website for carrying a 'fake story' about her

Nikki used some rather strong words while ripping apart the website.

by Roktim Rajpal News 23 May 2017, 16:08 IST

Nikki Bella has been missing from WWE programming since Wrestlemania 33

What’s the story?

Nikki Bella took to Twitter and hit out at a website for carrying a story about how she was in danger of being released by the WWE for endorsing a weight loss product. Moreover, she made it clear that she has never used the product in question.

Articles like this that make me sick! Um hey weight loss company u get sued 4 lying! Never have taken your product! https://t.co/uiI8YRGHxq — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Nikki made her main roster debut in 2008 and formed an alliance with her sister Brie. As part of the Bella Twins, she feuded with the likes of Victoria, Gail Kim and Eve Torres to name a few. In 2012, she defeated Beth Phoenix to win the WWE Divas Championship for the first time in her career.

However, this reign proved to be a short one as she dropped the belt to Layla just a week later. Shortly thereafter, The Bellas were ‘fired’ by Torres.

Last month, at Wrestlemania 33, she teamed up with her real-life boyfriend John Cena to defeat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match. After that, the erstwhile ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ proposed to her right in the middle of the ring. She has been missing from WWE programming since.

The heart of the matter

Nikki took to social media and lashed out at a website for carrying a ‘fake story’ about how she was on the verge of being let go of by the WWE for endorsing a weight loss product.

Besides this, Nikki stressed that she is on good terms with the WWE.

What’s next?

Nikki still has plenty of wrestling in her and we expect her to return to in-ring competition once she is fully healthy.

Author’s take

I personally feel that Nikki has improved tremendously as an in-ring performer over the years and can add new life to the women’s division. As such, I hope that she returns ASAP and puts the roster on notice.