WWE News: Nikki Bella on what it's like working in WWE without Brie

Nikki Bella found it hard at first to work without her sister Brie in the WWE but is now enjoying proving herself as a singles competitor.

by Mike Diaz News 16 Feb 2017, 12:41 IST

Nikki Bella has been working on her own lately since the retirement of her twin sister Brie Bella from the WWE

What’s the story?

Nikki Bella was recently interviewed by ESPN to discuss what it is like to work without her sister Brie after her twin decided to hang up her wrestling boots to start a family. Nikki is still going strong inside the ring and is currently embroiled in a feud with Natalya.

In case you didn’t know...

Brie is pregnant and is expecting her first child with husband and SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Nikki had to say about what it’s like working without her sister, Brie:

"In the beginning I kind of felt like lonely, and I kind of embraced it. Hey, now actually I can prove to people that I'm an individual, I just don't have to be a Bella Twin to make a name for myself here. I can be Nikki Bella, Fearless Nikki, and I've really enjoyed that. But there are moments like the Royal Rumble or different moments that I wish I could share with Brie, and I do miss seeing her out there. Like when I do tag matches [I think], 'Oh I miss my sister Brie.' So it has its ups and downs."

What’s next?

Nikki is reportedly close to closing out her in-ring career herself, as it is expected that she will have her last match at Wrestlemania. The rumoured match to take place is a mixed tag team match between herself and real-life boyfriend John Cena against The Miz and Maryse.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Bella Twins are two of the most legendary women competitors in WWE history, and it will be sad to see them leave when it is all said and done. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to believe that they appear for a Wrestlemania match or two every now and then after retirement.

