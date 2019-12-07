WWE News: Nikki Bella 'praying' she can make in-ring return

Nikki Bella's last match took place in October 2018

Nikki Bella is hopeful that she could one day return to in-ring competition and challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with Brie Bella.

Responding to a graphic on Twitter with The Bella Twins as Women’s Tag Team Champions, the former Divas Champion said she “keeps dreaming and praying for a miracle” regarding her in-ring future.

I keep dreaming and praying for a miracle 🙏🏼N https://t.co/BYGxq28GwM — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 5, 2019

Why did Nikki Bella retire?

In March 2019, Brie Bella announced that she had retired from WWE to focus on projects outside of the wrestling business, but she would be willing to return if she could team with Nikki Bella to pursue the Women’s Tag Team titles, which did not exist when she made her retirement decision.

Nikki then followed up Brie’s announcement by revealing that she had been forced to retire due to a herniated disc and a cyst on her brain.

Nikki Bella’s final WWE match

After a six-month absence from a WWE ring, Nikki Bella returned to action in September 2018 alongside Brie Bella to kick-start the build to the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Nikki turned heel in the weeks leading up to the historic show, where she unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event.