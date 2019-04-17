WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals why she retired, talks future with WWE

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have stepped away from in-ring WWE pro wrestling competition

What's the story?

On an edition of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Nikki revealed the reason why she retired from in-ring professional wrestling competition.

Additionally, Brie probed her twin sister as to whether or not she truly has stepped away from wrestling, in response to which Nikki stated that her days as an active wrestler are now over.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins aka Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are regarded as one of the most popular Superstars the WWE Women's Division has ever seen.

Despite often drawing criticism from certain sections of the professional wrestling community, who allege that they're everything that was wrong with the "Divas Era" of the Women's Division; Nikki and Brie Bella have enjoyed a considerable amount of success as mainstream pop culture personalities.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella asserted that she was quite pleased with the kind messages she received after having announced her retirement from the WWE.

However, she alluded to the fact that while she has retired from in-ring competition, she's quite busy working to grow her multiple businesses, including the Belle Radici Wine, Birdiebee Clothing Line, Nicole and Brizee Beauty products, etc.

Besides, Nikki elucidated that when she returned to the WWE a few months back, she was still dealing with the aftermath of her breakup with John Cena, and was depressed and miserable owing to the issues she was dealing with in her personal life.

Furthermore, Nikki explained that coming out to the ring with a smile on her face was tough during that time. Hence, when she and Brie turned heel against Ronda Rousey her job in fact became much easier, since she could basically come to the ring and act mean rather than pretending to be happy. Nikki stated --

"Having the comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies, and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body.

"I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday. I just sat there and said to myself that I was done. I started thinking about my health and my age. I need to put more focus on my companies, so honestly, that was the reason why I retired. This is the thing about WWE though; the doors are truly never closed."

What's next?

Nikki and Brie Bella are currently unlikely to return to in-ring wrestling competition in the WWE anytime soon.

However, as evidenced by their previous runs in the WWE, fans could potentially witness yet another comeback from The Bella Twins down the line... perhaps even next year.

