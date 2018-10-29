WWE News: Nikki Bella says "I'm done" following loss to Ronda Rousey

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

Nikki Bella is taking a break from the ring

What's the story?

Nikki Bella lost her match to Ronda Rousey in the main event of Evolution last night and it appears that the former Divas Champion is now set to take another lengthy hiatus from the company.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki and her sister Brie returned to WWE back at SummerSlam and over the past few months, the duo has dominated the Women's Division enroute to their main event match at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

Part way through the match there was an awkward moment where Nikki missed a baseball slide before she then got out of the ring holding her neck and moved over to her sister. She then struggled to get up on multiple occasions before she was spotted speaking to the referee as well, which leads to the belief that Bella could have tweaked her neck once again.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella tapped to Ronda Rousey in last night's main event and following the match she and her sister were part of a backstage interview where she stated "I'm done" but went on to confirm that she would return in the future.

Nikki looks to be in some discomfort whilst she was part of the interview but she did say that the issues between her and Rousey are far from over, which gives fans of Nikki some hope that she will make her return before next year's WrestleMania.

What's next?

It is unknown as to whether or not Brie Bella will remain part of the company without her sister, since she has been appearing on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw, but it is known that Bella will be taking hiatus for the next few months which means she won't be part of Survivor Series in a few weeks time.

When do you think Nikki Bella will return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...