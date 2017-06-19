WWE News: Nikki Bella stuns at award show without fiance John Cena

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, who is currently out of action from the WWE nursing a neck injury, made an appearance on the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday. Bella appeared at the event without her fiance John Cena in tow.

In case you didn’t know...

Nikki Bella is currently out of action from the WWE due to neck injuries. Before taking her hiatus, Nikki had competed at WrestleMania 33 in a mixed tag team match alongside John Cena against The Miz and Maryse.

After the duo won the match, Cena proposed to Nikki, to which Nikki said yes. She has subsequently dropped several hints over the past few months regarding their marriage, which is believed to be happening at some point in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Nikki appeared at the awards show which took place on the evening of 18th June 2017 around the same time as the Money In The Bank pay-per-view was taking place. Bella was seen adorning a stunning dress which caught the attention of the photojournalists present at the venue.

Nikki was not accompanied by John Cena at the event while her sister, Brie, has recently given birth to her first daughter and was thus unable to appear at the awards show with her.

Nikki hosted a segment at the award show. However, despite being at the event, she did take some time out to check out Money In The Bank on the WWE Network. She Tweeted out the following message, stating that she wanted to “forearm the hell out of” James Ellsworth for his actions during the women’s MITB match.

Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017

A video from Nikki’s appearance can be seen below as well:

Nikki also stated her support for the women on SmackDown LIVE and was quoted as saying:

“Goodness, it makes me so proud of the women in WWE. Every week, every month, every year, we just keep breaking more and more barriers and making history and just proving who the women really are in WWE. It makes me so proud. Every week I watch, I’m like a proud mom at home, which makes me feel old.”

What’s next?

It is unclear when Nikki Bella will be returning to the WWE, if ever. As far as John Cena is concerned, he will be returning to SmackDown LIVE on the 4th July 2017 edition of the show.

Author’s take

The Bella Twins are two of the most popular WWE women outside of the company. Their appearances on the Total Divas and Total Bellas shows have given them their own legion of fans and they’re certainly in high demand when it comes to being booked for appearances on mainstream shows such as this one.

However, even though they’re incredibly popular outside of the WWE, the twins are good performers inside the ring as well. It remains to be seen when the sisters will be making their respective returns to the company; let’s hope that it happens soon!

