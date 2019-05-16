WWE News: Nikki Bella suffers unfortunate wardrobe malfunction live on social media

Nikki Bella bared all

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champions Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram where she would use the “stories” feature to promote a range of beauty products, N+B - Nicole + Brizee, by herself and twin sister Brie.

Nikki, though, wore a sheer-going-on-transparent shawl, which just about covered her modesty as it teamed with a stack of her trademark body butter tubs - but one sudden movement left Nikki rather exposed to the audience, forcing her to delete the video.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Nikki and Brie Bella have seemingly retired from WWE following a short run last year where the pair had a strong showing in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, before teaming with and subsequently turning against Ronda Rousey, where Nikki would battle the then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of the first ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view Evolution.

The pair have since announced their respective retirements from the ring, with Nikki Bella officially retiring in March this year.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to promote new cosmetic range N&B, Nicole and Brizee, which is herself and sister Brie’s new project.

Nikki wore a transparent shawl but hid her modesty behind a stack of body butter products, before seeming to accidentally lean a little too much and leave her bare chest exposed, as you can see in our censored image below.

The censored image

While we will not be posting the original photo, you can see the moment it all went wrong for the former WWE Divas Champion here.

What's next?

Well, Nikki Bella has now deleted the video, but the project she was promoting is N&B, Nicole and Brizee, and it looks like the Bella Twins will be adding this as one of many strings to their bow following Total Bellas, their popular YouTube channel and podcast, and their careers as TV personalities.

Would you like to see Nikki Bella back in WWE? Let us know.