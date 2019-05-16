×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Nikki Bella suffers unfortunate wardrobe malfunction live on social media

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
31.62K   //    16 May 2019, 06:34 IST

Nikki Bella bared all
Nikki Bella bared all

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champions Nikki Bella recently took to Instagram where she would use the “stories” feature to promote a range of beauty products, N+B - Nicole + Brizee, by herself and twin sister Brie.

Nikki, though, wore a sheer-going-on-transparent shawl, which just about covered her modesty as it teamed with a stack of her trademark body butter tubs - but one sudden movement left Nikki rather exposed to the audience, forcing her to delete the video.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Nikki and Brie Bella have seemingly retired from WWE following a short run last year where the pair had a strong showing in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, before teaming with and subsequently turning against Ronda Rousey, where Nikki would battle the then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of the first ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view Evolution.

The pair have since announced their respective retirements from the ring, with Nikki Bella officially retiring in March this year.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to promote new cosmetic range N&B, Nicole and Brizee, which is herself and sister Brie’s new project.

Nikki wore a transparent shawl but hid her modesty behind a stack of body butter products, before seeming to accidentally lean a little too much and leave her bare chest exposed, as you can see in our censored image below.

The censored image
The censored image

While we will not be posting the original photo, you can see the moment it all went wrong for the former WWE Divas Champion here.

What's next?

Well, Nikki Bella has now deleted the video, but the project she was promoting is N&B, Nicole and Brizee, and it looks like the Bella Twins will be adding this as one of many strings to their bow following Total Bellas, their popular YouTube channel and podcast, and their careers as TV personalities.

Would you like to see Nikki Bella back in WWE? Let us know.

Tags:
Nikki Bella
Advertisement
WWE News: Rumor killer on Alicia Fox's wardrobe malfunction 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch wardrobe malfunction sends Royal Rumble off air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nikki Bella sends advice to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Why Nikki Bella was forced to retire
RELATED STORY
5 wardrobe malfunctions that happened in the ring
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals why she retired, talks future with WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Nikki Bella
RELATED STORY
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella - 5 facts you probably didn't know about the Bella twins
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nikki Cross teases 'stalking' storyline with SmackDown Live Superstar
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that are totally worth following on Snapchat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us