WWE News: Nikki Bella wants to face top RAW superstar

by Rohit Nath News 30 Jul 2017, 18:35 IST

Nikki Bella was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

On one of her latest videos on the Bella Twins' Youtube channel, Nikki Bella expressed her desire to face current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship, even calling it a "dream match".

In case you didn't know...

The time table for Nikki Bella's in-ring return is not clear at this point. One thing seems for certain is that she will likely never have a full-time in-ring career in WWE again.

However, this won't stop her from returning on a part-time basis. Nikki Bella and the other Total Divas cast members were in Cabo, Mexico for the shooting of Total Divas. Nikki arrived before the other women and was sharing a room with Alexa Bliss, which is what the context of her facing Bliss was in the first place.

The heart of the matter

On her YouTube video, Nikki Bella revealed that she was rooming with Alexa Bliss at Cabo, and said that it was a dream of hers to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at some point in the future:

Nikki Bella said the following(quote transcript courtesy WrestlingInc)

Gosh, I would just love to go against her [Alexa Bliss] at SummerSlam. Actually, I'm so excited for her and Bayley, it gonna be incredible, but that's a dream, one day, to go against Alexa Bliss for the title

What's next?

Nikki Bella will continue on her recovery and outside projects and the next we'll see her is likely on Total Divas Season 7. As for Alexa Bliss, she has a huge match coming up at Summerslam against the woman she beat for the title: Bayley.

Author's Take

Nikki Bella vs Alexa Bliss is still a match that's highly possible to occur in the future at some point. As mentioned above, Nikki Bella may never return to WWE full-time again, but she'll still return as a part-timer, and presumably a babyface.

She can be a great challenger for Alexa Bliss for a huge PPV show, but like with other part timers, the best use of them is to help put over the younger talent, and in this case, Bliss would be it.

Would you be excited to see an Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Bella match at some point down the road? Voice your comments below!

