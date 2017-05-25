WWE News: NJPW megastar has no interest in wrestling Brock Lesnar or John Cena

Don't expect to see Tetsuya Naito in the WWE anytime soon.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 25 May 2017, 12:06 IST

Naito appears to be content with his position in NJPW

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Tetsuya Naito stated that he has no interest in working with either Brock Lesnar or John Cena. He added that this was because he would have to leave NJPW to face either of WWE’s two biggest stars.

In case you didn’t know...

Naito is the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon. Following a string of incredible matches with Michael Elgin, Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi, the wildly talented 34-year-old has become one of the hottest properties in all of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Naito stated that he respected the work of Brock Lesnar and John Cena but had no interest in working with them. He said:

“I know of them, but, unfortunately, I have no interest. To me, New Japan is the foremost pro wrestling in the world. Entering the ring here means you are the world’s best, so to be a New Japan wrestler speaks for itself.”

The IWGP Intercontinental Champion also spoke about NJPW’s upcoming debut in the United States and promised the American wrestling fans a “ truly electric experience”. Here are a few of his words:

“New Japan Pro Wrestling, but more specifically, Los Ingobernables de Japon, will show American wrestling fans a truly electric experience in the ring. The matches are going to captivate and excite like no other, good luck trying to blink.”

What's next?

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s debut in the USA will air live on AXS TV. The G1 Special, which will be held in Long Beach, California, is set to take place on the first and second of July.

Author’s take

Tetsuya Naito is a tremendous performer, and he is part of one of the best acts in the world of wrestling. El Ingobernable certainly doesn’t need a match with Brock Lesnar or John Cena to validate himself.

