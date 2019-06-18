×
WWE News: No. 1 contender crowned for Samoa Joe's United States Championship at Stomping Grounds 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
257   //    18 Jun 2019, 06:29 IST

Samoa Joe will take on Ricochet at WWE Stomping Grounds
Samoa Joe will take on Ricochet at WWE Stomping Grounds

RAW started off in spectacular fashion this week as Elias received a beatdown from Seth Rollins when he announced that he was the special guest referee for the Universal Championship match.

And Elias' woes would continue as every one of the men involved in the elimination match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship would deliver their signature moves on him.

Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, and Cesaro would face off in what was one of the most exciting starts to RAW in recent memory. Braun Strowman would dominate the early part of the match, eliminating both Lashley and Cesaro.

But then, the two men eliminated by Strowman would return to the match and help Ricochet in eliminating Strowman.

One assumes that this happened to continue the Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman feud continuing that they've been at odds over the last few months. I'm guessing Cesaro gets inserted into the title picture too.

So, the match entered into its last leg with The Miz taking on Ricochet, that ended with Ricochet picking up the win. So, this essentially means that Ricochet will take on Samoa Joe in what should be the biggest match of his entire career.

While Ricochet has been a featured player on NXT and outside WWE, his main roster stint started as a tag team player when he was partnered with Aleister Black until the recent Superstar Shake-Up. Black is now on SmackDown Live, where he's gone solo as well, inviting those from the locker room to come out and challenge him.

Which means that the spotlight is finally on Ricochet to shine as a singles competitor. Could he live up to his potential at WWE Stomping Grounds, and get the push of his life as US Champion?

WWE Raw Samoa Joe Ricochet
