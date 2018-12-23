×
WWE News: No Way Jose drops significant weight in three days

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
433   //    23 Dec 2018, 13:10 IST

No Way Jose has undergone quite a change in the last several days.
No Way Jose has undergone quite a change in the last several days.

What's the story

It's been a while since we've seen No Way Jose on Monday Night RAW, or WWE television for that matter. No Way Jose has been undergoing a change in just a matter of days with a new diet, which has given him attention on social media in the last 24 hours.

In case you didn't know...

No Way Jose has been off television for the last four months, sans some very minor sporadic cameo appearances backstage here and there. He has primarily competed on WWE Main Event on the WWE Network in lower card or jobber/squash matches. He recently made his return to WWE RAW on the November 26th episode where he was defeated by Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

As first reported by Ringside News, No Way Jose went on a water based diet, drinking nothing but water in the last 72 hours. He claims to have dropped a significant amount of weight in these last few days, even going so far as to post a before and after pic collage to show off the results.

He started off at 255 lbs and is now down to 237 lbs, supposedly. The diet was inspired by Riddick Moss, who did the water-fast diet in five days and dropped a significant amount of weight. It's going to be interesting if he keeps dropping weight or what WWE may do with his character.

Before and After (No Way Jose)
Before and After (No Way Jose)

What's next

Do you think the weight loss, if continued, could result in No Way Jose competing on 205 Live? I had to admit, as ridiculous as it may sound, that would a very interesting storyline. As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!

