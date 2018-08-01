WWE News: Number One Contender's Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles set for next week

New Day and the Bar faced off, after Sheamus and Cesaro's match on SmackDown Live

The SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament has now reached a head, with the two final teams set to face each other next week to determine the number-one contenders.

WWE's SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige, recently announced that she was creating a tournament for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles, where four teams would face of against each other. The team that qualified would then go on to face the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam for the Tag Team Championships.

The first week of the tournament saw New Day face Sanity in their bout to qualify for the next round. New Day managed to overcome the new call-ups from NXT and picked up the victory.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the former Raw Tag Team Champions, The Bar returned to in-ring action, when they faced The Usos in the second match of the tournament. The Bar was able to defeat the Usos, resulting in them moving onto the next round.

Next week's SmackDown Live is set to see The New Day face off against the Bar for the number-one contender's position for the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at SummerSlam. The two teams will fight for the right to go onto face the Bludgeon Brothers in the final bout of the tournament.

The Bludgeon Brothers have been dominant since they revamped their team. They won the Tag Titles from the Uso's at WrestleMania 34, and have not been beaten since then. They took on any and all comers, including Kane and Daniel Bryan at Extreme Rules, and emerged as the winners.

SummerSlam is set to take place on the 19th of August and will feature several huge matches on its card. It will be interesting to see who finally goes onto face the Bludgeon Brothers, with the number-one contender's bout taking place next week between The Bar and the New Day.

