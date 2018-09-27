WWE News: NXT announcer robbed at 7-Eleven

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 145 // 27 Sep 2018, 13:24 IST

Braxton interviews a WWE Superstar in NXT.

What's the story?

NXT announcer Kayla Braxton has claimed she was robbed at a 7-Eleven convenience store, by an employee of the franchise.

In case you didn't know...

Kayla Braxton joined the WWE in 2016, and serves as an announcer and backstage reporter on the company's developmental brand, NXT.

Before joining, she worked as a reporter for My Way at WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida. She has also worked as the host for Nashville View, a web show for all things about Nashville, Tennesee.

She also has a degree in broadcast journalism, which she received from Belmont University.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet aimed directly at the convenience store, Braxton alleged that the employee took her wallet, took all cash out of it, before throwing it into a dumpster outside the store.

When she contacted police on the matter, the employee was forced to give her the wallet, but did not hand over the missing money.

Yo @7eleven - today one of your Orlando employees stole my wallet, took the cash out of it and threw it in the dumpster behind the store. I called the police. After an hour the cops got the employee to show them to the wallet - but no cash. Please resolve this ASAP. Unacceptable — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 27, 2018

Whilst Braxton did not say which exact 7-Eleven store it was, she specified it was in Orlando.

7-Eleven currently has 107 stores in the Theme Park capital of the world, according to the company's website.

The company has not spoken publicly about the incident.

What's next?

It is unclear what will become of this, and if the convenience franchise will respond publicly, and if any punishment will be given to the employee.

Even if it cannot be proven that they stole the money, the employee clearly did take the wallet and threw it in the trash, which Police can verify.

NXT airs each Wednesday night on the WWE Network.

Braxton will continue announcing and reporting at NXT, and we here at SportsKeeda will keep you up to date if there are any developments in this story.