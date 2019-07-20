×
WWE News: NXT Breakout Tournament star set to debut in main event against Drew Gulak

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
291   //    20 Jul 2019, 02:51 IST

Current 205 Live Champion - Drew Gulak
Current 205 Live Champion - Drew Gulak


What's the story?

It's always a big moment when a Superstar debuts on a new brand. It's an even bigger moment when the said Superstar debuts in the main event of the night.

That is exactly what is happening on 205 Live this week as WWE has announced that NXT Breakout Tournament standout Isiah 'Swerve' Scott aka Shane Strickland is making his debut in the main event of the night against the current Champion, Drew Gulak.

In case you didn't know...

Isiah 'Swerve' Scott was signed by WWE earlier in April when he was brought on board for NXT. After spending a long time on Evolve as well as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) outside WWE, Scott, better known as Shane Strickland is an established name in the professional wrestling scene. He is also a former MLW Champion.

Earlier in July, he made his debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament where he faced former Impact Wrestling Superstar Cameron Grimes. In a huge upset, Grimes was able to pick up the win.

However, Isiah Scott was able to do what he set out to do -- he stood out due to his incredible speed and agility and put on a brilliant performance.

The heart of the story

Now that WWE has announced this week's main event for 205 Live, Isiah Scott will be looking to use his agility to somehow make an impact on the brand. What better way could there be to make an impact than toppling the current Champion?

The match may be a non-title matchup, but there was never a better platform for a title challenge than first beating the Champion in a non-title match.

What's next?

Drew Gulak has established his credentials twice by defeating Tony Nese to retain his 205 Live Championship. He might be without a challenger at the moment, and the young debutant upstart might look to take advantage of exactly this opportunity.

Can Isiah 'Swerve' Scott destroy Drew Gulak's vision for 205 Live? That remains to be seen.

Tags:
WWE 205 Live Drew Gulak
