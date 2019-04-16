WWE News: NXT Champions move to WWE RAW at Superstar Shake-Up with new names

WWE RAW saw NXT Champions make their way to the red brand!

What's the story?

The WWE RAW episode of the WWE Superstar ShakeUp saw several huge changes made to the roster of the red brand, with a pair of NXT Champions being called up.

The WWE is known for their odd choices in changing names of WWE Superstars for seemingly no reason. Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews are two WWE Superstars to fall victim to this trait of WWE's.

Now, a current pair of WWE NXT Champions were called up to the show. However, they were called up to a completely new name -- one that the WWE Universe appeared less than sure about on Social Media.

In case you didn't know...

In the first match on the WWE Superstar Shake-Up episode of WWE RAW, Ricochet and Aleister Black came out for an eight-man tag team match. They were teaming together with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder to take on the Revival, and another Tag Team -- who turned out to be the NXT Champions.

The heart of the matter

The War Raiders came out to team with the Revival, but it appeared that they had been given new names instead of the names the NXT Fans had grown familiar with.

Instead of being called the War Raiders, they were called 'The Viking Experience'. Not only that, Rowe and Hansen had their individual names changed as well, being called Ivar and Erik instead.

The change in name came without any explanation, with the commentary team acting like it was their name all along.

The Viking Experience dominated in their match for the most part, but with their name changed, it was difficult for fans to focus on the match at hand. 'Ivar and Erik' won their first match on the main roster, with a huge Top Rope Leg Drop helping them take out Zack Ryder.

What's next?

With a name like The Viking Experience, it will be interesting to see if Sarah Logan will be joing them in the recent future, or if their NXT names are changed as well.

They are current NXT Champions, so it's expected they will continue on both brands.

