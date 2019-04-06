WWE News: NXT Crowns The First Triple Crown Winner

Johnny Gargano is the first-ever Triple Crown Champion

What's the story?

Johnny Gargano won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York in a two out of three falls match against The Undisupted Era's Adam Cole. This makes Gargano the first-ever Triple Crown Winner in NXT.

In case you didn't know...

NXT started in 2010 as a reality-based elimination show. They started running weekly episodes in 2014.

There are currently four championships in NXT excluding the UK Titles -- The NXT Championship, The NXT North American Championship, NXT Women's Championship and The NXT Tag Team Championships.

Gargano has won all three men's titles. This solidifies his place in the history books and also makes them a standout in NXT.

The heart of the matter

Despite inference from The Undisputed Era, Gargano would hold his ground to win the last fall of the match. After the match, Ciampa came out to hug Gargano. He was also joined by Candice LeRae. He would then hold up their hands in victory at the entrance way.

So how did Gargano become a Triple Crown Winner?

Let us break down the championships in a timeline in which Gargano won his championships. Gargano won his first championship with tag team partner Tomasso Chiampa (also known as #DIY), at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in 2016 defeating The Revival.

'#DIY would lose the Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio against The Authors of Pain.

Gargano wouldn't hold another championship until NXT TakeOver: Phoenix January 26th, 2019 against Ricochet. Johnny Wrestling would lose The North American NXT Championship to Velveteen Dream.

What's next?

With Ciampa out on injury, it's no surprise to see Johnny Wrestling win the NXT Championship.

The question is, who does he face next? We will have to wait and find out on NXT on the WWE Network. Who do you want to see Gargano feud with his as the new NXT Champion? Let us know in the comment section below.

