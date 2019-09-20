WWE News: NXT debut on USA draws strong ratings

NXT apparently did pretty well in its USA debut.

NXT's debut on USA Network was apparently pretty successful as far as ratings go. According to reports, the first hour that aired on the cable network raked in the same kind of numbers as an episode of Miz and Mrs. which I guess is saying something.

The WWE NXT ratings are similar to those of a solid episode of Miz and Mrs.



Just for some context. — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) September 19, 2019

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com gave us some insight into the numbers:

NXT lands at 1.179M viewers. Full story coming to Fightful — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com THICC BOY (@SeanRossSapp) September 19, 2019

The reports are telling the story of some pretty healthy audience numbers, which is a good sign for the future of the show on the network. It's hard to say what the impact was on the opinions of people who faced trouble logging into the WWE Network on Wednesday. However, we imagine the majority of people trying to log into the Network to watch hour two of NXT were regular subscribers already.

So, still, it looks like plenty of folks were interested in checking out WWE's "developmental talent", despite the comments from AEW's Kenny Omega which he made right here on Sportskeeda!

We're just messing with you, Mr. Omega. We saw what you were doing there. Thank you again for speaking with us.

We now have less than a week to go before the next USA Network episode of NXT and less than a month before the first episode of AEW: Dynamite airs on TNT. It appears that next week's NXT episode will be the last week that the two hours will be split up between the USA Network and the WWE Network. Hopefully, viewers won't face the sign in problems they did this past Wednesday.

Are you going to check out next week's NXT on the USA and WWE Networks? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

