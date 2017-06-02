WWE News: NXT gets its first full time female referee

It's another glorious day for women in professional wrestling.

by Riju Dasgupta News 02 Jun 2017, 13:39 IST

Independent wrestler Kennadi Brink will be your new NXT referee, Jessika

What’s the story?

Women have broken almost every barrier in wrestling. At this time they stand toe to toe with men, and their matches are no longer a sideshow like they were during the Attitude Era.

NXT made another big breakthrough recently as they appointed their first female referee, as per JJ Williams on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Almost all professional wrestling referees have traditionally been men. While women have broken new ground as performers and sports entertainers, there hasn't been a female referee, except for special appearances by female performers to advance storylines.

Even in historic matches in the women’s division, the referees have always been men.

The heart of the matter

First ever female ref in nxt at #NxtOrlando tonight, pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/CZbxMUOaBY — MP (@unruly_boy) June 2, 2017

Independent wrestler Kennadi Brink has been signed to NXT, and she will be refereeing under the moniker Jessika. On Thursday night, she made history by officiating an NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida.

As a wrestler, she’s been part of promotions such as MCW, Shimmer, Shine and Ring of Honor.

What’s next?

Speaking about making great strides in Women’s Wrestling, WWE will be hosting a full-fledged women's wrestling called the Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network. It is unclear if Jessika’s role is primarily to officiate this tournament or a long term fixture.

In any case, we are certain that this will open the floodgates for more female referees.

Author’s take

This was overdue for far too long. Congratulations, Jessika, you are an inspiration. Kudos to NXT for taking this bold step and hopefully, the main roster follows suit very soon.