WWE News: NXT North American Championship changes hands at Takeover: Brooklyn 4

Ricochet finally reached the promised land in Brooklyn

Adam Cole defended his North American Championship against Ricochet at Takeover: Brooklyn but it wasn't the result that The Undisputed Era leader would have wanted.

Earlier in the night, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly were taken out by The War Raiders, which meant that they couldn't come out and assist their longtime friend in his match with Ricochet but for the best part of the match, Cole didn't need them.

Ricochet obviously had a game plan heading into this match since he was able to flip his way around Cole in the opening stages, but when the two men exchanged kicks, it was Cole who came out on top. The precision in this match was outstanding as many fans online are calling this one of the best that Takeover has ever produced.

The end looked as though it was insight for Ricochet when he went for the 630 but Cole moved out of the way and denied the WWE Universe a thing of beauty, but mere moments later, Ricochet was able to hit his stunning finisher to lift the North American Championship for the first time as just the second Champion.

The match was full of some of the best high spots in any match that many fans have ever seen and there was even a backflip counter into a backstabber from Cole that definitely set the crowd alight. Cole may have lost his Championship but he definitely leaves Brooklyn with his head held high since this is one of the stand out matches of the night, which is high praise given the level that NXT has managed to rise to, don't feel bad for Cole, feel bad for the main roster knowing that they have to follow this tomorrow night.

Are you glad that Ricochet is the new North American Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

