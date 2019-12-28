WWE News: NXT posts huge ratings for Christmas episode

NXT netted themselves a late Christmas present after posting huge ratings for their 25 December episode.

The black and gold brand of WWE has enjoyed a stellar run over the winter period, performing solidly against AEW on Wednesday nights.

The festive period saw NXT keep up their strong viewership, too, with the Christmas Day episode of their weekly offering drawing big numbers.

Featuring a collection of matches taped over previous weeks, the episode was the perfect fit for fans looking for a festive fix of wrestling action.

Figures have revealed that the show drew an impressive 831,000 viewers; an increase of more than 35,000 on the previous weeks.

The Christmas edition featured an NXT North American Championship match, with Roderick Strong defeating Austin Theory, while Jack Gallagher, Keith Lee and Lio Rush were all also in action.

That figure does need some context added to it, of course. Rival company AEW didn't air an episode of their weekly Dynamite show on Christmas Day, so NXT effectively had themselves a 'free shot' as far as televised action is concerned.

Nonetheless, it will undoubtedly please Triple H and the NXT roster as the brand looks to take the battle with AEW into 2020 and beyond.

