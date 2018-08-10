WWE News: NXT releases more footage of assault on Aleister Black, Hideo Itami responds

Black was found in the parking lot following NXT last night

What's the story?

Aleister Black was found in the parking lot following NXT last night and William Regal stated earlier today that he would release more footage after Black had spent the night at a local medical facility.

In case you didn't know...

Black has had a number of issues with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano over the past few weeks, but it is currently unknown what actually happened to him last night in that parking lot.

Black is known to have a groin injury and was recently forced to undergo surgery that has left him in a position where he may be unable to take part in his contractual rematch for the NXT Championship at Takeover in Brooklyn in less than two weeks time.

The heart of the matter

NXT recently released the following video which shows that many stars of the show were in the vicinity when Black was attacked. The video that was shown earlier today showed that Johnny Gargano and The Undisputed Era were out in the parking lot at the time, whilst the latest video shows Tommaso Ciampa, EC3, Ricochet and Kona Reeves were also outside at that time.

EXCLUSIVE: New footage has surfaced from last night's mysterious events at @FullSail, where @WWEAleister was discovered unconscious after #WWENXT went off the air. pic.twitter.com/87en1Vy0yG — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018

Of course, this isn't the first time a parking lot has been the setting for an assault, Hideo Itami was the victim of one a few years ago but the assailant was never actually found. The current 205 Live star tweeted out the following, after hearing the news.

Parking lot is unsafe https://t.co/CTga7RYukN — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) August 9, 2018

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 takes place net Saturday night, but hopefully William Rega will give an update on Black's condition before then and it will be made clear as to whether or not he can be part of the main event.

Who do you think attacked Aleister Black? Have your say in the comments section below...