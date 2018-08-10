Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: NXT releases more footage of assault on Aleister Black, Hideo Itami responds 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
893   //    10 Aug 2018, 00:08 IST

Black was found in the parking lot following NXT last night
Black was found in the parking lot following NXT last night

What's the story?

Aleister Black was found in the parking lot following NXT last night and William Regal stated earlier today that he would release more footage after Black had spent the night at a local medical facility.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Black has had a number of issues with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano over the past few weeks, but it is currently unknown what actually happened to him last night in that parking lot.

Black is known to have a groin injury and was recently forced to undergo surgery that has left him in a position where he may be unable to take part in his contractual rematch for the NXT Championship at Takeover in Brooklyn in less than two weeks time.

The heart of the matter

NXT recently released the following video which shows that many stars of the show were in the vicinity when Black was attacked. The video that was shown earlier today showed that Johnny Gargano and The Undisputed Era were out in the parking lot at the time, whilst the latest video shows Tommaso Ciampa, EC3, Ricochet and Kona Reeves were also outside at that time.

Of course, this isn't the first time a parking lot has been the setting for an assault, Hideo Itami was the victim of one a few years ago but the assailant was never actually found. The current 205 Live star tweeted out the following, after hearing the news.

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 takes place net Saturday night, but hopefully William Rega will give an update on Black's condition before then and it will be made clear as to whether or not he can be part of the main event.

Who do you think attacked Aleister Black? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Hideo Itami Aleister Black
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Bad news for Aleister Black fans
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week (8th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 men who have pinned Aleister Black in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa takes a shot at Aleister Black...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black reveals why he once thought WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Main Event For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Champion crowned on this week's episode of...
RELATED STORY
9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches between main roster and NXT superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho and Aleister Black star in new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us