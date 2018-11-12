WWE News: NXT's Matt Riddle reveals why working for WWE is better than Indies

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 276 // 12 Nov 2018, 02:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Riddle debuts in WWE.

What's the story?

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has said that the training he can receive now as part of the WWE makes working for the company a much better option than competing on the independent scene.

In case you didn't know

Matt Riddle made his WWE debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August 2018.

Prior to this, he had spent four years on the independent scene and worked in the UFC from 2008 to 2013.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WWE's Byron Saxton, Riddle said that as a member of NXT, he now has more opportunities to train with the best.

"Dude, it's awesome. Before I got to NXT, I was lucky to get a couple days in a gym, let alone a ring. I was flying from Florida to Germany, Germany to England, England to Boston, Boston to California, then back to Pennsylvania, where I'd sleep for a few days, and then be somewhere like Iowa or Indiana next.

“Now I get to train full-time and learn from the best coaches in the world. I went from doing push-ups on a wrestling mat in my house when I had spare time to training with the best of the best. It’s a good feeling.”

Whilst Riddle would be touring across the world when he joins the main roster, the WWE touring system would still allow him to receive the best possible training opportunities given his busy schedule.

What's next?

NXT will host their next TakeOver event 'Wargames', this Saturday, November 17, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The show will feature a classic WarGames match featuring the Undisputed Era against Ricochet, Pete Dunne and the War Raiders, as well as an NXT Championship match between Tomasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream.