WWE News: NXT signee Kimber Lee gets new name

Kimber Lee is now Abbey Laith.

What’s the story?

NXT signee Kimber Lee has apparently got a new moniker, as per her social media handle, on which her name now reads as Abbey Laith. The change came about on Wednesday, and the 26-year-old NXT Superstar alluded towards it, stating- “Well guys..... there's been a change”

Well guys..... there's been a change #CrownJewel — Abbey Laith (@AbbeyLaithWWE) June 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Kimber Lee aka Abbey Laith, was born as Kimberly Frankele, and has competed in several indie promotions since 2011. Lee competed in an NXT match in December of last year, with the announcement of her signing with WWE coming in January of this year.

The heart of the matter

The NXT Superstar will now be referred to as Abbey Laith on WWE programming and has followed suit on social media as well, changing her name from Kimber Lee to Abbey Laith.

The aforementioned change of name is not uncommon in the WWE and/or other professional wrestling promotions, with several individual performers changing their name, at times in order to repackage themselves, multiple times over the course of their respective careers.

Prominent examples of such name-changes include that of Stunning Steve Austin who later performed under the name to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bray Wyatt who was formerly known as Husky Harris, and Roman Reigns who performed in FCW as Leakee; to name a few.

What’s next?

Kimber Lee (now-renamed as Abbey Laith) presently performs on the WWE’s NXT brand.

Author’s take

In my opinion, rather than changing Kimber Lee’s name, WWE really needs to book the woman well. She is a true talent, and just in case you guys aren’t familiar with her, go watch her work wherein she used to team up with Cherry Bomb (Impact Wrestling’s Allie).