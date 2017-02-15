WWE News: NXT Spoilers for this week

Spoilers for February 15th's episode.

What’s the story?

As reported by cagesideseats.com, the spoilers for the next episode of NXT are out.

Previously...

On last week’s episode of NXT, SAnitY wrecked everything they touched, taking out the Bollywood Boyz in the opening match before defeating the team of Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, and Roderick Strong in the main event. Killian Dain was the star for SAnitY on the night, as he never even tagged out in the opener.

Liv Morgan got something of an upset victory over Billie Kay, leading the “Iconic Duo,” of Kay and Peyton Royce to demand a tag team match for this week’s episode against Liv Morgan and a partner of her choosing. William Regal made the match before the girls laughed at the thought of Morgan having any friends.

The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery, then cut a promo to challenge the Authors of Pain for the Tag Team Championship at NXT Takeover: Orlando. The champions came to the ring to answer the challenge, causing Dash and Dawson to quickly leave. The Authors left and stopped at the top of the ramp, where Dash and Dawson came out and attacked them from behind then quickly fled.

Bobby Roode held his Glorious championship celebration. He said that Shinsuke Nakamura dominated the world, but he dominated Nakamura. He also said, “It’s no longer, ‘We are NXT.’ It’s my NXT. Bobby Roode’s NXT.”

The heart of the matter

The show will open with the announcement that Tyler Bate will be defending the WWE United Kingdom Championship in tonight’s main event. The Authors of Pain then make their way out to the ring and squash some enhancement talent.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce make their way out to the ring and wait for Liv Morgan and her partner, still laughing at the thought that Liv Morgan could have any friends. Morgan comes out, followed by her partner...Ember Moon. Kay and Royce look none too happy with this, but they end up winning the match, regardless.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) come out afterward to cut a promo about losing the championships to the Authors of Pain in San Antonio. Gargano admits that the Authors of Pain are big and bad, but he saw a glimpse of doubt in their eyes during the match, and he wants a rematch.

Paul Ellering comes out and says that #DIY will get their rematch in two weeks. The Revival come out from the crowd and attack #DIY before fleeing once again.

Tyler Bate successfully defends the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Trent Seven. All reports indicate that this match could be something really special, as it was given quite a bit of time.

What’s next?

The following episode of NXT features the first wrestling appearance for Bobby Roode as NXT Champion.

Sportskeeda’s Take

These are some fairly interesting spoilers for the next episode of NXT. We wonder what the reason is for Kay and Royce to pick up the win in that tag team match, where the heels usually get beaten. We can only assume that Kay and Royce cheated to pick up the win, and that it’s leading towards determining the next number one contender for Asuka.

It’s nice that they’re showcasing the WWE UK Championship on NXT while they’re trying to figure out what to do with the belt in the United Kingdom itself.

This episode feels like a transitional episode with none of the big name stars in action, but that’s a necessary evil to figure out if the brand can still draw views without the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura.