WWE News: NXT star returns to action after suffering a broken jaw

Lars Sullivan recently made his return as part of an NXT Live event

What's the story?

Laws Sullivan suffered a broken jaw in his match with Aleister Black back at NXT Takeover: Chicago but returned to the ring earlier this week.

In case you didn't know...

Sullivan has swept aside every challenger in his path over the past few months and finally earned his shot at the NXT Champion in Chicago where he was mere seconds away from winning that title.

Instead, it was Black who came out on top on the night after he connected with the Black Mass heel kick and it was later reported that Sullivan suffered a broken jaw as part of their match and has been missing from NXT TV since.

The heart of the matter

Despite his injury, Sullivan only needed a month on the sidelines, since he returned to action at the recent NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. Sullivan defeated Dan Matha with the Freak Accident before picking up the confidence-boosting victory which can only mean that he's looking to pick up where he left off.

Sullivan didn't show any kind of ring rust throughout the match and once again was able to easily defeat his opponent as he continues to look like the next big monster in WWE.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan has been missing from NXT TV now for over a month and in that time the NXT Championship picture has moved forward without him. Tomasso Ciampa and Aleister Black have now opened up a feud heading into Takeover: Brooklyn next month, so it will be interesting to see where Sullivan makes his return and who he will feud with next.

Who would you like Sullivan to open up a feud with next? Have your say in the comments section below...

