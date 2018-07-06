Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: NXT star set to be out of action for at least three months 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
380   //    06 Jul 2018, 04:00 IST

Oney Lorcan is out of action for the next few months
Oney Lorcan is out of action for at least the next few months

What's the story?

Oney Lorcan was injured back at NXT Takeover: Chicago last month, but it was revealed last night on NXT that he could be sidelined for at least three months.

In case you didn't know...

Lorcan teamed with British star Danny Burch in Chicago as the duo hoped to dethrone The Undisputed Era, incredibly, Lorcan took a number of dangerous bumps in the match (including a back bump on the apron from the top rope) but was still able to finish even though he and Burch came up short.

It was then revealed the following day that Lorcan had suffered an orbital bone injury, but the length of his time on the sidelines wasn't disclosed at the time.

The heart of the matter

Oney Lorcan wasn't alongside his partner Danny Burch last night on NXT since it was revealed that he would be on the sidelines for at least three months after suffering an orbital bone injury.

Burch has continued his feud with The Undisputed Era in his absence but fellow British stars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have also stepped into a feud with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong over the NXT Tag Team Championships. Moustache Mountain was able to dethrone Undisputed Era in London a few weeks ago and are now on the backfoot looking to reclaim their titles from the United Kingdom tournament stars.

What's next?

Danny Burch will take on Adam Cole next week on NXT after the duo had a backstage altercation as part of last night's episode and General Manager William Regal agreed that the match should take place in a week's time.

Will Oney Lorcan be a huge miss on NXT? Have your say in the comments section below.

WWE NXT Oney Lorcan
Contact Us Advertise with Us