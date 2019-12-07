WWE News: NXT star signs new deal, despite recent dig at Triple H

Triple H is the boss of NXT

Oney Lorcan has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has agreed a new contract with WWE.

The NXT and 205 Live Superstar looked as though he could leave WWE after he changed his Twitter name back to his independent wrestling name, Biff Busick, and following his recent criticism of Triple H.

However, he has now seemingly ended speculation regarding his future by confirming that he has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the company.

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — BIFF BUSICK (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

What did Oney Lorcan say about Triple H?

A recent report from PW Insider stated that Oney Lorcan requested to leave WWE at the end of October but he had not been granted his release.

Throughout 2019, several WWE Superstars have revealed via social media that they have asked for their release, including Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger), Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis.

Speaking in a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Triple H said he does not understand why some Superstars have decided to air their issues in public, adding that “it is not a good way to go about business” when people post statements about wanting to leave WWE.

This prompted Lorcan to aim a dig at his boss by claiming he was “burying talent” with his comments on the media call.

“THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT.”

