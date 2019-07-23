WWE News: NXT Superstar arrives backstage at RAW Reunion [VIDEO]

Could we see a new arrival?!

What's the story?

Several WWE legends are set to return at the WWE RAW Reunion tonight. However, it looks like we may just be in for a huge surprise with a new main roster arrival - as Rhea Ripley is backstage at RAW!

In case you didn't know…

Rhea Ripley was the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion and has been a major part of both the NXT and NXT UK rosters. Ripley also reached the semifinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, defeating MJ Jenkins, Kacy Catanzaro, and Tegan Nox before losing to Io Shirai. The 2018 tournament was the rebirth of Ripley in her current character following a second round exit to Dakota Kai in the inaugural tournament.

The Australian Superstar is thought to be one of WWE's stars of the future, with incredible potential, but her year so far has been derailed due to a foot injury.

The 22-year-old, though, has gotten back on track recently and seems to have taken over from precisely where she left off, and might be set to clash with Scottish Superstar Piper Niven.

The heart of the matter

Footage has emerged, courtesy of Twitter user @thebabyspoon, of former WWE United Kingdom Women's Champion Rhea Ripley arriving backstage at the RAW Reunion. The card already looks stacked with over 30 legends set to appear, but Rhipley's arrival may just throw a spanner in the works and signal WWE bringing some fresh blood up to the main roster!

What's next?

Well, RAW Reunion is only minutes away. Could we see Rhipley on the show, or is she merely backstage as a spectator? Only time will tell - and I, for one, can't wait!

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.