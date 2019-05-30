×
WWE News: NXT Superstar hit by a drunk driver

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
2.58K   //    30 May 2019, 05:01 IST

NXT's Rachael Evers has a bright future ahead of her
NXT's Rachael Evers has a bright future ahead of her

What's the story?

NXT star Rachael Evers had a terrifying moment earlier today, as she was hit by a drunk driver on her way home.

In case you didn't know...

Rachael Evers made her debut for the WWE back in 2016, losing against future WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Since then, she's faced off against other top NXT and main roster talents like Ember Moon, Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.

Evers has also competed in both the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classics. In the first tournament, she was able to overcome Marti Belle before being defeated by Abbey Laith. The next year she was knocked out of the first round by Hiroyo Matsumoto.

Eventually, she became an official WWE Superstar, signing a contract with the company in January and is now officially a part of the NXT roster. Like many members of the Black & Yellow Brand, Evers regularly trains at the Performance Center. On her way home from the PC today, she was a part of an unfortunate accident.

The heart of the matter

Rachel Evers took to Twitter today to reveal that she'd been hit in an auto collision by a drunk driver. Luckily, though, she was hit on the passenger side of her vehicle. The driver sped off afterward, but she ran after him, managing to get a picture of him and his license plate.

What's next?

Evers was lucky to have not been injured in the accident. Many of us have lost people we cared about to accidents involving drunk driving, and 29% of the 37,133 deaths from motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2017 involved an intoxicated driver behind the wheel.

Evers will move on from this soon enough, and will hopefully find a more stable role on NXT soon. She's one of the better talents on the roster, and with several superstars moving up to the main roster, there will be a place for her on the Network.

Tags:
WWE NXT
