WWE News: NXT Superstar Hurt At Live Event

Which former champion in NXT went down with an injury on Thursday?

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

What's the story?

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy found himself in the midst of a tag team match on Thursday's NXT live event in Florida. Unfortunately, it also appears that he's now found himself on the sidelines after suffering an injury during that same match.

In case you didn't know...

Buddy Murphy's probably best known for his NXT tag team with Wesley Blake. Aside from being NXT Tag Team Champions, the duo was also an instrumental part in Alexa Bliss's rise to stardom, as she made a heel turn in order to join the team, which set the foundation for the character she plays now.

Buddy Murphy is Alexa Bliss' real-life fiancee.

The heart of the matter

While it's a small step, Murphy was put into Thursday's main event at the NXT show in Cocoa, FL. In the match, he teamed with Kassius Ohno to face Hideo Itami and The Velveteen Dream. Unfortunately, early on in the match, Murphy landed awkwardly on his leg during a spot and injured either his leg or his ankle.

Whatever the injury was, it was severe enough that he needed to be removed from the match.

What's next?

Nobody wants to see anyone go on the shelf, especially not in NXT where guys are giving their all to get to the main roster. Hopefully, we'll know soon if Murphy's injury is something serious, or if taking him out of the match was merely a precaution.

Author's take

I, personally, enjoyed Blake and Murphy's tag title run in NXT, while paired with Alexa, and considering WWE included the team as part of a DLC pack for WWE 2K17, I'd like to think WWE had high hopes for them, too.

Leg injuries are nothing to sneeze at, however, so I hope if it's anything at all, Murphy's injury isn't serious and he's able to get back to performing as soon as possible.