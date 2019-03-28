WWE News: NXT superstar is called up to the main roster

One of these superstars were called up to the main roster.

What's the story?

There have been a number of NXT call ups this year already with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black, Ricochet, EC3, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, Humberto Carrillo, and Lacey Evans all recently making their main roster debuts on Raw and SmackDown Live.

Oney Lorcan can now add his name to that list of NXT call ups.

In case you didn't know...

Oney Lorcan has recently made appearances on both NXT and NXT UK alongside his tag team partner Danny Burch. The Brit-Am Bruisers are one of the most popular tag teams in all of NXT and have defeated teams like Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo, The Mighty, and the European Union. They also participated in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but were eliminated in the first round by the Forgotten Sons.

This team took the Undisputed Era to the limit in an NXT Tag Team Title match along with the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Grizzled Young Veterans in a NXT vs NXT UK match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Oney Lorcan has also started to branch out as a singles star on the main roster when he participated in the Number One Contenders Cruiserweight Championship tournament. He eliminated Humberto Carrillo in the first round before being defeated by Cedric Alexander in the semifinals. On this week's edition of 205 Live, Oney Lorcan had an altercation with Cedric Alexander.

The heart of the matter...

According to the Superstars section of WWE.com, Oney Lorcan is now a part of the 205 Live roster. If you go to the 205 Live portion of the WWE.com Superstars section, Oney Lorcan will be found near other well-known members of the 205 Live roster like The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese.

Oney Lorcan is the latest NXT call up.

What's next?

Oney Lorcan has put on great performances against the likes of Rich Swann, Humberto Carrillo, and Cedric Alexander in the past. He will likely be a major part of 205 Live (as he is already set to feud with Cedric Alexander) and has a good chance of becoming Cruiserweight Champion.

